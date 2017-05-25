Columbia is No Longer South Carolina's Largest City

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Charleston has edged out Columbia--just barely--to become the state's largest city by population.

According to new numbers released by the U.S. Census that are based on 2016 estimates, Charleston has about 76 more people than the state capital.

Charleston now has 134,385 residents, while Columbia has 134,309.

It isn't as if Columbia's not growing: it's up from 129,272 during the 2010 Census. But the Charleston area has seen an even faster expansion, up from 120,083 in 2010.

It's not surprising, since the coastal area of the state has seen a population boom over the last decade or so, with Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Hilton Head seeing a bump in people.

However, the fastest-growing city in the state by percentage isn't in the Lowcountry: it's Greenville in the Upstate. That city grew by 5.8 percent in just one year between 2015 and 2016. It's also the fourth-fastest growing city in the entire U.S., the Census says.

© 2017 WLTX-TV