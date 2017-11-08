Bond Denied for Columbia Home Burglary Suspect

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A judge denied bond for a suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lawn care equipment from a South Columbia home.

Frank Johnson, 52, was reportedly captured on surveillance video entering a home on Deerwood Street at about 3 a.m. October 20. It is believed he gained access to the house through a crawl space.

Johnson was arrested by the Columbia Police Department and charged with burglary in the first degree and larceny.

Some of the stolen items were recovered by police.

Previous charges claim Johnson stole credit cards during car break-ins on South Beltline Boulevard last month.

