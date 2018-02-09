Columbia Looks Forward to Mardi Gras and Valentine's Weekend Plans

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - With Mardi Gras and Valentine's season upon us, this weekend in Columbia has plenty of events to choose from.

Friday, February 9th

WELL SUITED: The Costumes of Alonzo V. Wilson for HBO's 'Treme'

The University of South Carolina's McKissick Museum will be showcasing their exhibit that highlights design sketches, film excerpts, video interviews, and the nine crafted Mardi Gras Indian suits from select characters in the HBO series.

The exhibit is no cost runs until July 21st, 2018 and is on view from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturdays.

For more information about the exhibit, email McKissick Museum's Amanda Belue at belueak@mailbox.sc.edu or click here to go to the McKissick Museum website.

Remington College Columbia Campus is offering 50% one salon service throughout the month of February

Columbia area residents can stop in The Salon at Remington College Columbia Campus to revive their look for half-off during the entire month of February. Their entire list of services are included in the sale.

The half-off sale ends on February 28th and it's first come, first serve. Remington recommends that you make an appointment at 803-214-9062.

The Salon is located at 607 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. Check out their website for hours and more information.

Night at the Museum: Mystery!

The Case of the Purloined Pendant can be solved this weekend at the South Carolina State Museum. Families can experience the museum with special shows in the BlueCross Blue Shield Planetarium and can spend the night under the stars in the Boeing Observatory.

Attendants discover upon arriving that one of the museum's artifacts have gone missing. Once found, participants can gather for a Little Caesar's sponsored pizza dinner for their hard work.

Guests should pack a sleeping bag, a pillow, and any necessary overnight toiletries to enjoy a night sleeping among museum exhibits. Tickets are $35 per public participant and space is limited. Friday night check-in starts at 5 o'clock. Visit scmuseum.org to reserve a space!

The Crucible at Longstreet Theatre

The story of the tragic horror of the Salem witch trials will be held at the Longstreet Theatre on the University of South Carolina's campus this weekend. The Arthur Miller classic will play Tuesday-Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $22 and can be purchased at the Longstreet Theatre box office or through their website here.

Saturday, February 10th

Mardi Gras Columbia Festival

A 5K race, a parade, and live music at City Roots Farm are all part of this year's Mardi Gras celebration in Columbia.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and travel through Rosewood. For more information about how to participate in the Famously Hot city's celebration of Mardi Gras, click here.

Soda City Market

Columbia residents can never go wrong attending the weekly Soda City Market on the 1500 block of Main Street! The price is free, and it's running rain or shine. You can check out local and regional food and craft vendors.

The market runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday morning.

University of South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball vs. University of Florida Gators Men's Basketball

The Gamecocks will be taking on the Gators on their home court at the Colonial Life Arena this Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online here or through Colonial Life Arena's box office. If you're going - please be aware of the clear bag policy.

Craft Corner: Valentine's Day Cards

You can come out and join the Lexington Main Library to craft personalized Valentine's Day cards for your loved ones for free this Saturday! All the materials will be provided. If you want more information, call the Lexington County Public Library at (803) 785-2680.

The Firebird - Palmetto Concert Band

The Palmetto Concert Band will present "The Firebird" this Saturday at the Koger Center for the Arts. This is part of the 40th annual University of South Carolina Band Clinic and will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, so don't forget to head on over and click here to find out more.

The Soul of Philanthropy Columbia Opening Celebration

The Central Carolina Community Foundation will have their opening celebration of Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited. The exhibition is multimedia and is dedicated to sharing the tradition of African-American philanthropy. The event will be held at the Richland Library Main and will start at 7:30 p.m and end at 10:00 p.m. It is free to the public. EventBrite has more information here.

Sunday, February 11th

Civil War Encampment and Tours

The 12,000 Year History Park will be reproducing a Civil War soldier camp with era style tents and campfires this weekend. There will be several free exhibits mirroring the era, including canon firings, artifacts and more. They'll also be giving tours of the Battlefield that will begin at 1 p.m.

Families who attend will get the chance to learn about the life of a soldier and our local history. All of the activities will be interactive and any conversation is welcome. For more information, you can email 12000yearhistorypark@gmail.com.

River Rat Brewery Sunday Funday

The Rat Pac wants you to come out and enjoy Sunday Funday at the River Rat Brewery! There will be games, a beer garden, and covered deck and patio that you can enjoy while there. Contact info@riverratbrewery for more information about the event.

University of South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball vs. University of Florida Gators Women's Basketball

The Lady Gamecocks will face the Florida Gators on Sunday at the Colonial Life Arena. Purchase tickets at the Colonial Life Arena's box office or online here.

Baker Baker presents The ReMINDers

A combination of world music rhythm with hip-hop will be coming to the Columbia Museum of Art this weekend. Brussels-born Big Samir and Queens-born Aja Black will compliment each other for diverse cadences and unique vocal stylings. The concert is free and starts at 3 p.m. To check out more information on the performance, click here.

