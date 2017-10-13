Columbia Man Dies in Accidental Shooting

(Photo: Associated Press)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in an accidental shooting.

Fisher says 30-year-old William Player Holland of Columbia died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Holland was shot around 7 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Hunters Mill Drive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation by the Cayce Department of Public Safety and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

