Man in Wheelchair Struck, Killed by Car in Downtown Columbia

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says a man was struck and killed by a car while crossing a downtown Columbia street in a wheelchair.

The incident happened bank on September 11 in the 1100 block of Taylor Street.

Watts says 58-year-old Dennis William Allen was in his wheelchair when he attempted to cross the roadway, but was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died on September 14. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be due to complications of blunt force trauma to the body.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.



If anyone has any information as to the possible whereabouts of next of kin for Mr. Allen, please call the Coroner's Office at 803-576-1799.

