Columbia Man Receives Free Vision-Saving Surgery

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia eye surgeons are beginning the New Year restoring vision to a local man through Operation Sight.

Bethany Markowitz, M.D., and Roman Williams, M.D., will volunteer their services to the patient who is legally blind in his left eye. The surgery will take place Wednesday at 1:45PM at Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge.

Operation Sight is a U.S.-based charitable cataract surgery program. The program matches eligible patients with volunteer surgeons who are members of the Operation Sight Network, which includes volunteer surgeons from the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). Operation Sight strives to provide accessible care in the home communities of eligible patients who are unable to access or afford it on their own.

The program takes responsibility for pre-qualifying the patients and completing the necessary paperwork, reducing the burden on the volunteer surgeon. Operation Sight can also help to coordinate pre-operative care. Then they identify a participating volunteer surgeon in the patient's local area. Operation Sight provides a $250 financial stipend to help offset some of the cost associated with providing the charitable surgery.

Surgeries are done by volunteer surgeons at their own facilities, and must be worked into the existing surgical schedule. Some may happen within a few weeks while others may take up to a couple of months. There is no set timeframe for when an approved applicant will receive surgery. It depends on the location of the patient and the availability of volunteer surgeon in the patient's home city or town.

To be eligible, a patient must show annual household income of less than 200% of the Federal poverty level. Proof of income can be submitted in the form of a W-2 or monthly pay stub, or through their annual tax return.

For more information visit their website.