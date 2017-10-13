Columbia Manhunt Suspect Arrested in New York

A booking photo fo Reginald Cambpell from 2011. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Texas man who triggered a large-scale manhunt in Columbia back in August has finally been arrested.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Reginald Vernard Campbell was taken into custody Friday morning in Mt. Vernon, New York.

Sherman, Texas police say on August 11, Campbell was involved in the killing of Brandon Hubert, who worked as a clear at a Quality Suites in Sherman

Two other suspects were already in custody charged in that case.

On August 23, Campbell was spotted in southeast Columbia. That led to a manhunt in an area near Garners Ferry Road in Columbia.

Campbell had ties to the Midlands, which explained why he was in South Carolina. He'd previously been arrested Richland County in 2011.

Before his capture, he'd been added to Texas' 10 most wanted list.

