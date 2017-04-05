Columbia Mayor on the Job in the Storm

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin was on the move checking for storm damage Wednesday afternoon, and where he popped up surprised at least one man in the process.
When James Chavez left his office at Capitol Center Wednesday afternoon, he knew a sinkhole had been reported at the nearby intersection of Assembly and Lady Streets. At the stoplight, he snapped this picture, surprised to see the sink hole looked much more like a pot hole.
As he pulled forward, Chavez got a surprise. "When I pulled up, the guy directing traffic and telling me to turn was the Mayor," Chavez said.
In addition to Chavez's sighting, the Mayor was tweeting weather and road condition updates throughout the area late Wednesday afternoon. Here's a sampling.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs