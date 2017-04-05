Columbia Mayor on the Job in the Storm

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin on the job during storm. (Photo: James Chavez‏ @James_A_Chavez)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin was on the move checking for storm damage Wednesday afternoon, and where he popped up surprised at least one man in the process.

When James Chavez left his office at Capitol Center Wednesday afternoon, he knew a sinkhole had been reported at the nearby intersection of Assembly and Lady Streets. At the stoplight, he snapped this picture, surprised to see the sink hole looked much more like a pot hole.

As he pulled forward, Chavez got a surprise. "When I pulled up, the guy directing traffic and telling me to turn was the Mayor," Chavez said.

Committed to safety, @CityofColumbia Mayor @SteveBenjaminSC is on the job. Directing traffic around small sink hole. pic.twitter.com/A3Y6M2AzSQ — James Chavez (@James_A_Chavez) April 5, 2017

In addition to Chavez's sighting, the Mayor was tweeting weather and road condition updates throughout the area late Wednesday afternoon. Here's a sampling.

Be careful entering 277 northbound from Farrow Rd. Significant standing water at end of the onramp. pic.twitter.com/oh7VUlbVXT — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) April 5, 2017

Joint crews cleaning up at Read & Harden Sts. @ColumbiaPDSC hard at work. pic.twitter.com/EhJWusSlkX — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) April 5, 2017

@ColumbiaSC the weather may appear to be clearing but more inclement weather is enroute. Be safe. — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) April 5, 2017

