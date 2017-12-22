Fatal McDonald's Shooting Ruled a 'Justifiable Homicide'

Richland Deputies say one person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department say a fatal shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant was a 'justifiable homicide.'

The suspect in the case, 38-year-old Sultan Battle, is now only charged with robbery and kidnapping.

Battle reportedly met a woman at the Quality Inn on the 8000 block of Two Notch Road with the intent of having intercourse and robbing her. He fled the area after stealing the victim's cash and cell phone.

The female victim and a male acquaintance tracked the phone to the the McDonald's on the 7000 block of Parklane Road, where he demanded the items and pointed his gun at Sultan, who pulled out his own gun and fired at the acquaintance.

The male victim, 30-year-old James Copeland, of Cumming, GA, was pronounced dead after being shot in the upper body and transported to Palmetto Health Richland.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators and the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office ruled the incident a justifiable homicide. Battle will be transported to the Richland County Detention Center.

