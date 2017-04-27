Columbia Mom Gives Birth to Rare Identical Triplets

(Photo: Ararat, Laura)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - When Kayla Richardson found out she was pregnant she was surprised. When she found out she was pregnant with identical triplets she was in complete disbelief for almost a month. Richardson says, "All I could do was call my mom. She was the only person I wanted to talk to." The odds of having identical triplets varies from 1 in 60 thousand to 1 in 200 million. Everything about her pregnancy has been miraculous. Her daughters were born 4 months early but are now striving at 7 months old.

