Columbia Named in 'Best Small Cities in the US' list by National Geographic

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Already known as South Carolina's capital and home to the Gamecocks, Columbia can now add another title to it's list: "Meatiest" city.

National Geographic Travel recently featured the city as one of the "Best Small Cities in the U.S."

Columbia received top marks for its BBQ options with restaurants like Little Pigs Barbecue and Southern Belly BBQ. However, it seems a full belly isn't the only priority for locals, since the city also topped the list for its number of barber shops and salons.

Top cities were determined in each population group based on "unconventional metrics that we think lead to happiness," which included green spaces, galleries, coffee shops, breweries, music venues and Instagrammable moments.

