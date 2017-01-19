Columbia Nurse's Assistant Accused of Beating Man with Fist

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A nursing assistant working at a care facility in Columbia is being accused of hitting a patient.

Emanuel Coker, 51, is charged with physical abuse of a vulnerable adult.

An arrest warrant states that back on September 24, Coker was working at the Correct Care Recovery Solutions on Farrow Road. Agents say he struck the victim several times with a closed fist and placed his foot on the patient's back.

The victim was treated for a bruise over his left eye.

The warrant says the incident was captured on surveillance video.

If convicted, Coker could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

