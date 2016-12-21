Becky Mace's lantern creations lit up the sky during the winter solstice celebration at Riverfront park in Columbia. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - December 21 marks the first day of the winter season. To celebrate, Columbia residents joined the rangers with parks and recreation to bring in the winter solstice with a party.

Hot chocolate, roasted marshmallows and an early sunset; that's what Columbia residents were greeted with as they gathered for a winter solstice celebration at the Riverfront park.

"The winter solstice is always a cause for celebration for me,” says Karen Kustafik, assistant superintendent for parks & rec. “It is our shortest day of daylight. It is the first day of winter, but from this day forward, sunset is from incrementally longer times and that for me is worth celebrating."

Kustafik says that's why she wanted to celebrate at the north end of the Riverfront park.

"We're finding a lot of people are visiting us for the first time. So, we're hoping that more and more people learn that Riverfront park has two ends."

The view and the smell of hot chocolate in the air brought Richard and Betty Lesnieski out to the park.

"It's just so pretty here and we have not been to this park before and this is just really nice for us to see it,” says Betty Lesnieski.

“It's not going to be a white Christmas and we don't mind it,” says Richard Lesnieski. “We rather have the warmer temperatures down here.”

As the sun went down, the celebration of light began.

"I have always been drawn to the solstice and the equinox and what happens with nature and why these things are significant,” says Becky Mace. She decided to build lanterns to light up the night sky.

"So it's a welcoming of the sun."

Her creations and the solstice celebration are inspiring new traditions for families.

"I'm going to go tell my parents and tell them that it's beautiful down here and that they should try something new,” says Averiana Pullins.

"It's kind of traditional this time of year to take inventory,” says Kustafik. “What have we done? What have we left undone? What do we want to put behind us and what are we looking forward to in these longer days ahead?”

Columbia Parks & Recreation hopes to continue their winter solstice celebration next year with a lantern parade.

