Prominent Columbia Pastor Charged with Domestic Violence

Pastor Michael Baker (Photo: RCSD.net)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A prominent Midlands pastor is facing a charge of criminal domestic violence.

Jail records show Michael Henry Baker, 55, is currently being detained at the Richland County Detention Center.

Details of the incident that led to the arrest have not yet been released by sheriff's department. News19 is working to obtain that information .

Baker is the pastor of Greater St. Luke Baptist Church in Columbia, and is also the Executive Director of the Light of The World Economic Community Development Corporation.

He's also listed as a reserve chaplain with the Richland County Sheriff's Department. According to the agency's website, Baker is a nationally known for his ministry, and is a published author.

It also says he is the founder of the Annual Pastor’s Cup Golf Tournament and currently serves on the Executive Board of the National Action Network under the leadership of Reverend Al Sharpton.

