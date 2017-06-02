Columbia Police Collecting Fans, Air Conditioners For Fan the Heat Program

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is collecting donations for its annual Fan the Heat program, which assists senior citizens and other citizens in need during the brutal heat of summer in South Carolina.

Since its beginning in 1995, the Fan the Heat program has assisted more than 7,000 Columbia citizens. The program is primarily designed for senior citizens, however, exceptions are made for residents with medical concerns/disabilities and families with young children.

Fans and air conditioning units (preferably new) will be collected at the following locations through Thursday, August 31, 2017 for the summer's program:

Air conditioning units are of greater need than fans this year, according to the Columbia Police.

Financial contributions are also welcome. Make checks payable to The Columbia Police Foundation, and please note 'Fan the Heat program' on the memo line.

Citizens who need assistance from the Fan the Heat program and meet the following criteria should call the Crime Prevention Unit at 545-3555 or CPD’s Telephone Response Unit at 545-3500.

Eligibility Requirements:

Citizens must be 55 years-old or older.

Citizens must provide name, address, telephone number (to ensure that the fan or air conditioner is delivered to the correct address)

Exceptions:

Individuals with respiratory problems or a major illness can bring in a doctor’s statement regardless of age to receive assistance.

Families with young children.





