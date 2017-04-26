Columbia Police Give Update on Walmart Shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
DNR Talks About How They Handle Boating Accidents
-
Blossom Street and Hilton Street Blocked by Tree
-
Good Samaritans and Animal Cruelty
-
Student makes prom dress
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
CHAT Host Mardi Gras Gala To Raise Awareness
-
Community Remembers Men Who Died in Boat Accident
-
SAPD officers shows up to noise complaint and joins the party
-
SC Subway Manager is Missing
-
48 Hours NCIS
More Stories
-
Boat Driver Saw 'Green Light' Before Fatal Lake…Apr 26, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Suspect Shoots Columbia Walmart Customer, Officers…Apr 26, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
-
Suspect Shot 19 Times, Sumter Officers ClearedApr 26, 2017, 3:00 p.m.