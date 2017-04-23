Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a possible armed robbery that happened on Sunday night.
Columbia Police tweeted that it happened on the 2900-block of Two Notch Road near the Burger King just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Officers are looking for two male suspects.
If you have any information on what happened, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC
