Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery in the 2900-block of Two Notch Road. (Photo: Columbia Police Department/Twitter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is investigating a possible armed robbery that happened on Sunday night.

Columbia Police tweeted that it happened on the 2900-block of Two Notch Road near the Burger King just before 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers are looking for two male suspects.

If you have any information on what happened, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

