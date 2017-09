(Photo: Columbia Police Department Twitter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Columbia Police says they are investigating a shooting on Sunday night.

The department tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. that they were investigating a shooting incident at the 1500-block of Ashley Street.





CPD officers are on scene, investigating a shooting incident on the 1500 block of Ashley street. There will be more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4Xwq9CLcvV — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 4, 2017

No further details have been released at this time.

© 2017 WLTX-TV