True Dent Henderson (Photo: Family photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department is treating the suspicious fire that took the life of an 80-year-old woman as a homicide.

Columbia Fire Marshal's officials said Tuesday evidence collected at the fire at Plantation Court Apartments on Saluda Avenue Sunday night led them to believe the fire was "suspicious."

The two story apartment contained four apartments with a total of five people living there. When fire crews went inside they building, they discovered the body of True Dent Henderson.

"It's very heartbreaking, you know for the families and it's also heartbreaking for the men and women in the Columbia Fire Department," Columbia Fire Marshal George Adams explained. "Any time you have to endure fire deaths, it's pretty heartbreaking."

Firefighters say there were four other arsons in the Rosewood Community between November and December of last year, but right now, they have no evidence to indicate this fire is connected.

"Right now we don't have any evidence that say they are related," Adams said. "We're treating all the fires in that area as suspicious, of course the previous fires were suspicious in nature as well, and so we're continuing to put whatever resources necessary to apprehend any potential suspects."

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping with the investigation.

The Columbia Fire Department asks for the community’s assistance with any information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, please call, email or text your anonymous tip to: Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text “TIPSC plus your message” to CRIMES (274637). You could receive up to $1000 for your tip.

