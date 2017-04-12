Columbia Police K-9 Officer Passes Away

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department says one of their K-9 officers say passed away.

The agency confirmed on their Facebook page that the dog, named Lenny, died.

Here is their statement:

"It is with heavy hearts that we report K9 Lenny has passed away. K9 Lenny is shown here with his handler, Sgt. Walsh. We sincerely appreciate the medical staff at VCA Animal Specialty Center of South Carolina for doing everything in their power to give K9 Lenny a fighting chance.:

