Columbia Police on Scene of Shooting in Near Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are on the scene of a shooting near the Five Points area of Columbia.

A male shooting victim has been transported to a local hospital for a shooting injury to his lower body, police say.

Officials say it appears the man ran to the shopping center located at 1001 Harden Street, possibly from the nearby Martin Luther King neighborhood, following the incident sometime before 11:30 a.m.

Officers are working to determine the incident location & circumstances.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 19 on air, online and on social media fdor updates as they become available.

