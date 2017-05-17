Moped Driver Accused of Stealing Delivery Truck

Columbia Police are searching for this man. They believe he may be responsible for stealing the truck of a St. Lawrence Place employee. (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are searching for the man shown in the photo (above) captured from surveillance video at St. Lawrence Place.

The man is accused of stealing an employee's truck which he used while working at the shelter Monday afternoon.

The shelter works to help homeless families find a home. The driver and owner of the truck was unloading donated furniture for a family when the suspect allegedly drove off in it.

His wife's car was later stolen, but found a few hours later. Police are still looking for the truck.

