Columbia Police: SUV Crashes Into School Bus

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating a rear-end crash involving a school bus Friday morning.
An SUV rear-ended a school bus in the 100 block of Duke Avenue near Monticello Road.
Columbia Police Department tweeted out saying officers are still on scene investigating.
Officials say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. Two students and the bus driver were checked out by EMS on scene. We have no word on their condition at this time.
