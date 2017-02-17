Columbia Police: SUV Crashes Into School Bus

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Columbia police are investigating a rear-end crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

An SUV rear-ended a school bus in the 100 block of Duke Avenue near Monticello Road.

Columbia Police Department tweeted out saying officers are still on scene investigating.

7:00 a.m. Bus accident at 100 block of Duke Avenue. SUV rear ended the bus. Officers still on scene investigating. pic.twitter.com/E6UUphXCLU — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 17, 2017

Officials say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. Two students and the bus driver were checked out by EMS on scene. We have no word on their condition at this time.

