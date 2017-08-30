Columbia Relief Organized to Aid Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

People take shelter at the George R. Brown Convention Center after flood waters from Hurricane Harvey inundated Houston on August 29, 2017. The evacuation center which is overcapacity has already received more than 9,000 evacuees with more arriving. (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Midlands local governments, businesses, nonprofits and faith groups are partnering to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Columbia Relief is collecting supplies for victims of historic flooding in southeast Texas.

Current Needs

Cleaning Supplies (bleach, bleach wipes, mops, gloves, clean rags)



Clean Clothes (All styles and sizes. Used items are okay, as long as they are washed and clean.)



Non-perishable Food Items



Personal Hygiene Products (soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, etc.)

Donations will be sent directly to Houston, courtesy of Southeastern Freight Lines.

Dropoff Locations*

Donation bins will be available at the following locations until further notice:

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles (7001 Parklane Road. Columbia, SC 29223)

Columbia Convention Center and Visitor’s Bureau (1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

Hammond School (854 Galway Lane, Columbia, SC 29209)

Children’s Learning Place (7310 Nursery Road, Columbia, SC 29212)

First Nazareth Church (2351 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC 29204)

Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ (4450 Argent Court, Columbia, SC 29203)

EDEN Real Estate (1221 Main Street, Suite 1000, Columbia, SC 29201)

MGC Law (1320 Main Street, 10th Floor, Columbia, SC 29201)

United Way of the Midlands (1818 Blanding Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

Yoga Masala (711 Bluff Road, Columbia SC 29201)

Masala on Main (1604 Main Street, Columbia SC 29201)

Craft and Draft (2706 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205)

Donation bins will be available at the following locations on specific days:

SC State Museum - Sundays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (301 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201)

Forward City Church - Sundays (1101 Lincoln St, Columbia, SC 29201)

Elevation Church - Sundays (900 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

Soda City Market - Saturdays, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (1500 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

USC Visitors' Center - Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (816 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29208)

MyCarolina Alumni Center - Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (900 Senate Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

Gamecock Athletics Village - Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (1302 Heyward Street. Columbia, SC 29208)

*some of these may not be open on Monday, September 4th due to Labor Day. We will attempt to provide updates on social media if they are closed.

Donating Money

The group is also encouraging Midlands residents to donate money to any of the following organizations:

Columbia Relief is a partnership between the City of Columbia, Richland County, Lexington County, the University of South Carolina along with local businesses, religious groups, and nonprofits. Find the current partner list HERE.

