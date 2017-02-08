Look Out: Someone is Impersonating Columbia Water Employees

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The City of Columbia is urging residents to be on alert for someone impersonating a city Water Maintenance employee.

The city has been answering questions about whether city staff members go door to door asking to test the customer's water. The city only does this if requested by the customer.

The COC does collect samples daily in the water system, but this does not require the city to go inside anyone's home.

All city staff members have proper identification, uniform, and drive a City marked car. All utility field workers can be recognized by their uniform, which is a white polo shirt and blue pants. The polo has a city logo on it, along with the employee's last name.

If you believe a City of Columbia impersonator has contacted you or has been inside your home, please contact Customer Care at (803)-545-3300.

