Columbia Slated as One of Elton John's Last Stops on Farewell Tour

Elton John performs live at Twickenham Stoop on June 3, 2017 in London, England. (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It may be time to finally learn the real words to "Bennie and the Jets" and "Tiny Dancer."

Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour" will make a stop at Colonial Life Arena on March 13, 2019.

The Columbia concert will be the singer's second-to-last stop on his final tour, which will kick of in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and take about three year to complete.

Tickets will be on sale to the public at 10 a.m. February 16.

To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

