Columbia Teen Rescued After Gettting Trapped on Ledge

Pickens, SC (WLTX, WSPA) - A Columbia teen has been rescued after spending the night trapped on a ledge at Table Rock State Park in the Upstate.

WSPA-TV reports the 18-year-old fell and became trapped on a ledge around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Shortly afterward, the teen's cell phone died.

The ledge the hiker fell was about three feet across, giving just enough room for him to stay. Temperatures in that area were around freezing.

A helicopter that had a thermal camera was able to locate the teen. It then took crews several hours to get him out of there.

The hiker was taken to the hospital with scrapes, bruises, and mild hypothermia. He has since been reunited with his family.