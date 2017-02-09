Columbia Virtual School's Request to Stay Open Denied

File (Photo: AP)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A state board has denied a request for a Columbia-based virtual charter school to remain open following the end of the current school year.

The South Carolina Carolina Public Charter School District issued their decision Thursday against the South Carolina Calvert Academy.

Back in December, the SCPCSD revoked the school's charter, saying the academy had failed to meet academic standards and were not in compliance with charter expectations.

The school then asked if it could have a hearing for the board to present evidence of why it should remain open. However, the SCPCD said after more consideration, they would stick with their earlier decision.

The board said the school had "demonstrated poor academic results over multiple years," and said closing the school down would be in the best interest of the students and their families.

The school was founded in 2008, and has currently has 205 student, spread throughout the state.

Charter schools are tuition-free public schools that are allowed to create their own curriculum. However, they are reviewed to see if they are meeting expectations.

