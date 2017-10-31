Columbia Woman Struck, Killed by Vehilcle, Identified

(Photo: Columbia Police Department/Twitter)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)--The woman struck and killed on Millwood Avenue Monday night has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says the victim is 50-year-old JoAnn Razor , who was transported to the hospital, after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Millwood Avenue and Paige Street. The wreck happened about 7:30 Monday night.

Watts says Razor died as a result of injuries to her head and upper body.

Officers say they believe the pedestrian was unlawfully crossing the roadway, or jaywalking, at the time by not crossing at the crosswalk. Officers also say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, which was a contributing factor to the incident.

Columbia Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident. They say the driver of the vehicle that struck Razor called 9-1-1 but left the scene of the accident. They located her a short time later and questioned her about what happened.

At this point, there is no report of any charges filed in the case.

© 2017 WLTX-TV