Columbia Youth Basketball Nets Big Win

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The East Columbia Youth Basketball League's seven and eight year old team took home the state title for their age group after their tournament win in Cheraw.

The group of youngsters hails mostly from the Lower Richland and Hopkins communities and are led by coaches Jordan Mack and Daniel Nelson.

Their title corresponds with Lower Richland's state title win in the 4-A boys final on March 4.

