Columbia's Chicken Man Paints Final Four Pieces (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - You can find his work in a college dorm room or hanging in a million dollar home. Columbia's Chicken Man paints for anyone and on Tuesday he put together something special ahead of the NCAA Final Four.

"You know, I'm thinking ain't nobody really gonna buy it," Ernest Lee said.



Years ago Lee was once asked to paint a chicken. He's an artist and said there's other things he could've painted.

"I could do the James Brown, Michael Jackson."

But the chicken thing took off.

"When I would go down to Five Points all the students would say, 'Hey. There goes the chicken man,'" he said. "I love it man. It really took off man. That's the beauty of it. It's my own style. And you want to be yourself. You don't want to try to be nobody else."

And in the Palmetto State, it's become something special.

"It just happened to be a chicken, so everybody thinks it's a Gamecock. I've got a lot of lawyers, doctors. I met Connor Shaw's mother and father, so that was good. I said, 'Wow. He looks just like his dad', but anyway Mayor Benjamin has got some of this stuff. I gave Dawn Staley a picture of her."

Because just like many admire his work, he admires her work.

"The girls really got me enjoying it. I said, 'Wow. The girls are out-shooting the boys.'"

He said he understands how hard both USC teams have worked to get to the Final Four.

"The more you do something like this here, the easier it is, so you have to do a lot of practicing with it to get it just how you want it. It's a good feeling for them. I know it's got to be (and) it's a good feeling for me just to know that. Now I've got something to paint. It's good for business."

So he's been working on something special.

"I'm going to have the chicken cutting the net. I'm going to name it, "The Final Four". Got the pair of scissors right here."



And just like every other piece on his lot the paintings were an Ernest Lee original.

"I'm a spring chicken out here," he said.

© 2017 WLTX-TV