Columbia's Special Election to Take Place January 3rd

Daniel Rickenmann and Jessica Lathren are running for Columbia City Council's fourth district seat. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia City Council is ready to take on the new year and with that comes a new council member to fill the seat of former councilwoman Leona Plaugh.

Plaugh lost her two-year battle with cancer on September 28th, serving district four on council since 2010.

Now, Jessica Lathren and former council member Daniel Rickenmann are looking to fill her seat.

"With the unfortunate passing of Leona Plaugh it really opened up an opportunity for me to get involved."

Rickenmann served as an at-large councilman from 2004 to 2012. He decided not to run again to focus on his business.

Now, he is looking forward to getting back and to help to make improvements in the city.

"We're in the recovery from the flood, which district four was hit harder than a lot of areas inside of the city limits,” says Rickenmann. “We have infrastructure needs. We've got a $750 Million decree from the EPA that we have to work though."

Lathren hopes to be a new voice for council and also wants to address infrastructure needs.

“We had issues before the flood and post flood we have additional problems, especially with storm water across the city,” says Lathren. “When I leave my house I drive by flooded out properties every day so we have a lot of work there."

Although she has never held a public office, Lathren hopes to use her background in business to tackle tough issues.

"I'm detail oriented, so I like to get into the details of an issue,” says Lathren. “So I think that would greatly benefit the citizens of Columbia. Not just relying on past experiences and past relationships, but really looking at each issue as it comes up and critically thinking about the best path forward."

Nearly 6,000 registered voters live in Columbia’s district four. The key for both Lathren and Rickenmann is voter turnout on January 3rd.

Absentee voting is available for district four residents until Friday December 30th.