COMET City Bus Catches on Fire Along 277

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia public transit bus caught fire along Highway 277 in Columbia Friday afternoon.

Viewer-submitted video showed the back half of a COMET bus engulfed in flames near where 277 and Fontaine Road meet. A few minutes later, the fire had been put out by firefighters.

One person was being treated for injuries at the scene.

Highway 277 South was closed, but traffic is now moving again in that area.

PHOTOS: COMET City Bus Fire on Highway 277

(© 2017 WLTX)