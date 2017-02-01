Two Months And Only One Recreation Commissioner

Richland County Legislative Delegation Review Committee (Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Recreation Commission only has one board member and right now can't even meet.

"That's a challenge. It's a good challenge, but a challenge," state Representative Joe McEachern said.

Sixty-four Richland County residents applied for the six positions needed to fill the county's recreation commission board.

McEachern heads the review committee.



"We didn't get into this overnight. It didn't happen last night. It took a tremendous amount of time to get us in this and it's going to take even more diligence to get us out," he said.



Thomas Clark is the only board member left after the others resigned or removed after former Governor Haley found them guilty of malfeasance and mismanagement.

And with only one commissioner, major decisions have been put on hold during an independent audit of the agency.

We reached out to the commission for comment.



"The Commission is taking every measure to continue normal operations and provide the highest level of service to the public during this transition. We look forward to working with Commissioner Clark and the newly appointed commissioners.We are fully cooperating with the on-going management audit in an effort to restore the public's full confidence in the Richland County Recreation Commission," David Stringer said.

Stringer is the head of human resources for the agency.

McEachern said he understands the pressures, but would rather have it done right then have history repeat itself.



"They can look at the board and say, 'Okay. They are going to be responsible fiscally as well as personnel.' And so, when you're looking at those responsibilities and the public can get the trust in that board because that board is going to reflect this delegation."



He couldn't pin down a date when this would be over, but did say they plan on another committee meeting Tuesday.

He said his goal will be restoring the public's trust.

"Get the Richland County board they can trust, that they can believe in," said McEachern.

Once the delegation approves the committee's recommendations, the final list will be sent to Governor McMaster for his approval.

(© 2017 WLTX)