Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Rosewood neighbors and the Columbia Police Department joined forces to crack down on break-ins in their community and so far, it's worked.

It hadn't been a week from the first break-in to a local business when police found the first suspect in downtown Columbia following a Crime-stopper's tip.

The Local Buzz was burglarized on Saturday, The Ole Timey Meat Market on Sunday and Rooftop Pizza Pub on Monday. By Wednesday CPD released surveillance pictures of two suspects, which were shared wildly on social media and by Thursday night Jason Paul Jackson was arrested.

We learned more about the suspect accused of burglarizing the three businesses during his bond hearing on Friday.

Jackson, 41, moved to Columbia six months ago after being in prison for nine years in Charlotte. He's being charged with trespassing and larceny, three counts of burglary - second degree, larceny and two counts of grand larceny.

His bond was set at $10,000 and his next court appearance is June 26 at 9a.m.

On Friday morning The Local Buzz hosted Coffee With A Cop in response to the break-ins. Police Chief Holbrook was there and said the arrest was a team effort between the community and law enforcement.

Chief Holbrook mentioned they had made progress in capturing the second suspect in the burglaries of the shops but the smaller thefts in the community were more opportunistic.

During the event, Taryn Shekitka-West told News19 she'd like to see a Citizens Patrol Team, "and go through some training in the police department so we're all on the same page and we know the do's and don'ts of how to communicate properly" she said.

