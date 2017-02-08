Community, Church and a Child Help a Toddler Who Fell Into a Pool

Brayden has made great strides since he was first brought to the hospital after falling into a pool. (Photo: WLTX)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) A community, A church and A Child are helping a little boy named Brayden proving the power of prayer and that miracles really do exist.

Since three-year -Brayden was found unresponsive in a murky pool on January 23, 2017 and Kershaw County Sheriff, Jim Matthews posted information on his Facebook page about the tragedy, the community has been collectively praying. Brayden's parents had only just moved to Kershaw County two days before the tragedy. Sheriff Matthews called on Friendship Baptist Church to see if they could help. Pastor, Matt Galloway says they couldn't refuse, after all he'd just started a sermon series on "Helping Your Neighbor." He tells News 19, "Sometimes things in our lives seem hopeless and sometimes you need the community to come along side you and I think that is what the community has done."

With the help of 10's of thousands of people praying for healing for a boy they do not know, for guidance for the doctors who are caring for him, Posts about Brayden are going viral. Pastor Galloway says for a while, the outlook was bleak. He says, "The biggest miracle is they were not given any hope. The MRI was very disheartening, did not look good. It looked like brain damage was really, really bad and the doctor basically said that they didn't think he was going to wake up. And if he did wake up, he would basically be bed ridden the rest of his life."

But he says, this situation is full of miracles. He says, "We called a group of people together to actually go up to the hospital and pray with him and they went up and prayed and the next day he began to open his eyes, three days later he actually stood up."

Pastor tells News 19 that those prayerful people believe they saw a sign that day in the hospital room. What should have been an "X" on little Brayden's foot to mark where a pic Line should go in, looked more like a cross. They say they believe the cross was a symbol that God was there with them. Pastor Galloway says, that gave comfort to Brayden's parents.

Those Prayer Warriors were not the only ones who answered the call. The entire Lugoff community and other churches have helped, raising $5,000 so far. Pastor Galloway says, "That's what God has called us to do. He's called us to neighbor each other, to cross the road and get in the ditch and help somebody when there is a need."

One of those good Samaritans who has crossed the road is 12-year-old Tanner Bowers. He tells News 19, "We prayed for two weeks. And then we got the news he was like okay and could stand and stuff."

Standing in his faith,Tanner took it upon himself to help. He designed and is selling T-shirts. On the front they say "Pray for Brayden" and on the back they say "Anything is Possible Through Christ." He took the last bit of Christmas money to buy the shirts to sell. He says, "I have only $70 and I was just gonna start off with 12."

The news of the t-shirt sales spread around Tanner's school and his mom's Facebook page. In less than a day, he sold 68 shirts, totaling more than $400. He says, "It's a really big miracle and it really touches my heart and I want to let kids know that you can make a difference It doesn't just have to be grown-ups and other people you can make a difference, just yourself and I thought it would never get this big but it did."

The money he says will go to help Brayden's family with gas and food as they travel back and forth to the hospital and to Charlotte when he is transferred there for therapy. Tanner says it doesn't even matter that he doesn't even know the little boy he's helping. He says, "I honestly don't think it matters if I know him. The only time I've seen him is just a minute ago and he looks like a child of God."



If you would like to help the family through this, you can reach out to Friendship Baptist Church in Lugoff. They have a donation page specifically for donations for Brayden on thier website.

If you would like to buy a t-shirt, you can contact Tanner's mother Alana Powers through her facebook page. Shirts are $12.





