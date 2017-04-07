Community Concerned After 4 Inmates Found Dead

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Four inmates were found dead at Kirkland Correctional Institution early Friday morning. Kirkland is a maximum security prison in Columbia and some residents who live in the neighborhood near the prison are concerned.
"Seniors are very panicked. My phone has been ringing off the hook."
Brenda McGriff said she received at least 42 phone calls from neighbors who were concerned after learning that four inmates we found dead at the prison across the street.
52-year-old John King, 35-year-old Jason Kelley, 56-year-old Jimmy Ham and 44-year-old William Scruggs were found dead inside a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution.
A retired officer of 28 years for the Department of Juvenile Justice McGriff said it's disturbing.
"The concern is anything that may come from behind the fence because they lack the security order and control there," McGriff said.
The level 3, maximum security unit sits off of Broad River Road and houses the most dangerous and violent offenders.
"How could that happen? Four deaths, four untimely deaths. How could that happen?" she said.
"There is supposed to be security order and control in the institution. Why is that transpiring," she said.
