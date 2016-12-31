Community, donors help mom surprise 3 sons with new home

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We brought you the story yesterday of a local mother receiving one year's rent and tons of donations to provide a new home for her family. They've been living in hotels for years, but today she surprised her three sons with the home they've always wanted.

You could see the disbelief on their faces.

"Surprised is not even the word right now," said Yolanda Reeves' son Jayvyn.

Johnterius, Jayvyn and Jayden never saw this coming.

"I thought this was somebody else's house," Jayvyn said. "Not our house."

Their own home, with a kitchen, a patio and an upstairs.

"I wanted to pass out," Johnterius said.

Reeves received generous donations throughout the morning with plates, hygiene items and groceries, to get the family stocked up and on the right track. An anonymous donor found this town home, and is paying the entire first year's rent.

"This is real life and when I mean I am so grateful I want to tell everyone that donated and helped me out thank you," Reeves said. "I appreciate everything."

The boys have seen it all in their young lives. Now their focus is on the presents underneath the Christmas trees.

"They've been asking me for the longest time when are we moving when are we moving," Reeves said. "I was just prolonging it. Today, it's an awesome day."

This year, they're truly home for the holidays.



Copyright 2016 WCNC