Community Hold Town Hall to Address Concerns

Columbia, SC (WLTX) Some north Columbia residents are trying to take back their community to help it become vibrant again. Monday night they held a town hall hosted by Bethlehem Baptist Church called Bridging the Divide. Pastor Anthony McCallum says he's calling the meeting Bridging the Divide, because his community members sometimes feel like they have been forgotten by the City.

During the meeting residents tell the panel of leaders, things have gotten better. But there is still crime, prostitution and drugs. Malcom Carter, Sr. who has lived in the community since 1972 says those aren't the only problems. He says, "The other concern is the over growth of the grass, trees, and the abandoned homes, boarded up or whatever." He says many of the owners no longer live in the community and he says criminal activity is taking place there. But he says meetings like this help because it opens the pipeline of communication.

He says, "They have a great idea of what's going on. But they gave us ideas and phone numbers on how to resolve these problems. And so I am thankful for the meeting."



Ebony Christmas owns Will Smith Moving and Expediting and just moved to Columbia six months ago. She says in order to see true change, it's going to take a partnership. During the meeting she suggested getting the kids summer jobs mowing the grass and taking care of the abandoned lots and people's yards, instead of hiring someone outside the community to do it. Mayor Benjamin told her he would help her get some lawn mowers to put the kids to work. Christmas tells News 19, "See when we come up with a solution, those in position can allocate funds. So I came with a solution, and what did the Mayor say? 'I have funds for that.' If I just had a complaint it would just be another one, until someone else came up with a solution. So dream up a solution, and we can solve the problems."

One of the big issues is lack of jobs and economic development. Mayor Steve Benjamin addressed that telling the crowd about recent developments. The panel cited the Bull Street Project which they say helps the surrounding areas. The Mayor also cited the recent grants from Wells Fargo which, in part will help this area. He said, "There are some exciting announcements coming to North Columbia, North Main, to 29203, and that's all I'm gonna say right now."

But Pastor McCallum says he wants more concrete action than a tease. He says the community needs to see action, because they've heard promises before. He tells News 19, "One grave concern I was hoping he would touch on a little bit more was because I've been hearing it and I am concerned about it myself is empowerment as it relates to people finding jobs, bringing businesses on this side of Columbia."

Monday's meeting is the second town hall meeting the community has held and neighbors say there has been stepped patrols and the crime seems to have slowed but now it's time to address the other issues too.

