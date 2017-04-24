Community Remembers Men Who Died on Lake Murray

Community remembers boat crash victims (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Friends, family and customers are remembering the two men who were killed in a boat crash this weekend at Lake Murray.

Thirty-seven year old Daniel Phillips and 28-year-old Christopher Shawn Lanier both died of blunt force trauma to the head after their boat was struck by another boat last Friday night.

"The guy was really good to me," said Tom Campbell, Phillips' former employee.

Campbell says he did not believe the news of his boss' death when he heard it.

"I thought for sure it was just a misunderstanding," Campbell said. "I called my old work phone, [and] one of their new agents, his name is Josh, Josh was crying when he answered the phone, and I was just like no way..."

Phillips was the owner of All Things Wild, a nuisance wildlife control business in Columbia. Campbell says he was big on customer service.

"He was meticulous, very detailed, he loved helping people with their homes," Campbell said.

Campbell says Lanier worked for Phillips since the business was started seven years ago.

"I never heard him say a bad thing about anybody, I never really heard him complain about work," Campbell said.

"Ah man, he was just one of those fun kind of laid back kind of guys, but you know he was the life of the party," said Eric Clegg about Lanier.

Eric Clegg also worked at All Things Wild. He says the accident put life in perspective.

"Just to enjoy enjoy life like Dan did," Clegg said, "I mean, Shawn and him both."

"Just to not be so tense," Campbell said, "you see so much tension between people and the next day they're gone. That's the big one for me."

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

