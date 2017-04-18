Community Upset by Stolen Historical Marker

Church members at Columbia's Bethel A.M.E. Church cannot believe someone would take their historical marker on Sumter Street. (Photo: Custom)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Church members at Columbia's Bethel A.M.E. Church cannot believe someone would take their historical marker on Sumter Street.

The marker was stolen last week from in front of the historic building.

Mary Skinner-Jones is a member of the church and is the executive director of the Renaissance Foundation, an organization that’s remodeling the building

“Well when I heard it was stolen, I couldn’t believe it,” Skinner-Jones explained. “We just couldn’t believe it you know that that would actually happen, that someone would take the sign down and I think it’s because of the significance of this church, so many civil rights activities took place here.”

Skinner-Jones said people have been calling her constantly upset about what’s happened.

She said the marker told of how Bethel A.M.E. was designed by John Lankard, who was one of the first registered African-American architects in the United States.

It also talked about how the church was an important meeting place during the Civil Rights era.

The church was registered by the National Registry of Historic Places in 1982.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating. If you have any information on who is responsible, please call 1-888-CRIME SC.

