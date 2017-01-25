Company Backs Out of Plan to Build Luxury Theater in Columbia

An artist rendering of the inside of the Cobb Theatre at the Commons at BullStreet. (Photo: Cobb Theatres)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Cobb Theatres has backed out of a plan to build a luxury theater at the Bull Street development near downtown Columbia.

The company says the deal fell apart when it became clear that a parking deadline that had been agreed upon couldn't be met in time.

Last year, Cobb Theatres announced plans to build a 10 screen movie theater at The Commons at Bull Street in Columbia. The goal was to have it open by the summer of 2018.

If it had been built, it would have included a full service restaurant and bar offering American Bistro cuisine, hand-crafted pizzas and a selection of beer and wine.

The theater would also have had have a self-serve, walk through concession area with drinks, candy, and soft serve yogurt.

City officials have not yet said if they have another company that may want to take over the project.

