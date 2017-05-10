Company Recalling Food in SC Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

LAKE CITY, Ga. -- A metro Atlanta company has just recalled nearly 6,000 pounds of its products shipped to Georgia and South Carolina due to a Listeria concern.

Kabob's Acquisition, Inc. - a Lake City, Ga. company - is recalling about 5,946 pounds of turkey and ham sandwich products which include a "non-meat ingredient" that was recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes.

The Monte Cristo sandwiches, which include turkey, ham and cheese on French toast, were produced from May 1, 2014 through Feb. 1, 2017. The French toast itself, which is supplied by another company, appears to be the culprit.

The recall is categorized as a Class I meaning the health risk is high and that there is a "reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns. However, other people can also catch the infection.

Listeriousis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions - sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other stomach problems. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and those with weakened immune systems.

Those who experience "flu-like symptoms" within 2 months of eating the contaminated food are told to seek medical care.

The specific product information includes the following:

• 13.25-lb. bulk cases containing 200 “Kabobs MONTE CRISTO TURKEY BREAST, HAM AND CHEESE SANDWICH” in shrink wrapped plastic trays and bearing case codes: PM14E27, PM14H14, PM14J10, PM14E01, PM14E12, PM14E13, PM15C26, PM15E06, PM15G23, PM14L18, PM15A08, PM15C26, PM15K20, PM16B08, PM16B09, PM16F22, PM16F24, and PM17B01.

The recall also announces that the products include the establishment number "P-6640" in the USDA mark of inspection.

