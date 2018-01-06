Update: One Victim Recovered, Six Displaced in Columbia Condominium Fire

(Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department say one person has died in condominium fire early Saturday morning.

Officials say the main fire has been suppressed at the Point Arcadia condominium complex at 6905 Cleaton Road.

A total of six individuals have been displaced after three condominiums suffered significant damage, according to officials.

Decker Boulevard is closed between O'Neil Court and Cleaton Road due to the incident.

The Richland County Coroner is on the scene.

© 2018 WLTX-TV