Confidential SCE&G Nuclear Plant Contracts Now Open to the Public

Private construction and engineering documents for the nuclear plant in Jenkinsville will now be open to the public. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Confidential contracts between SCE&G and Westinghouse are now open to the public. That's thanks to a petition filed by the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) to revoke the confidential treatment.

"The public has a right to know what's in the documents being filed that affects their rates," says Dukes Scott, executive director of the ORS.

Scott says disclosing these documents is long overdue.

"This thing has been sitting here eight or nine years," says Scott. "ORS has been remised in not asking for this before. We should've probably asked for it the day that it was filed."

The confidential documents contain pricing information, engineering information and construction contracts for the two nuclear reactors being built at the V.S. Summer Jenkinsville plant.

Westinghouse, who was a major contributor to the project, filed for bankruptcy on March 29, leaving the multi-billion dollar project with SCE&G and its customers.

During Wednesday's hearing, Coretta Bedsole, an advocate for seniors with AARP, was pleased with the Public Service Commission's decision.

"More and more with the cost overruns and the delays in construction, consumers were eating more and more of the cost to the point that 18 to 19 percent of a typical electric bill for an SCE&G rate payer was being impacted because of this project," says Bedsole.

Representative Kirkman Finlay also sat in on the meeting and says going forward, he wants to make sure these type of confidential agreements are reduced in the nuclear industry.

"I think we need to usher in a new era of transparency," says Rep. Finlay, R-Richland. "For people like me, who are pro nuclear, I'm afraid that the secrecy involving these contracts has impacted nuclear where it really may have been poor management decisions or something like that."

"It is a first step in trying to get an open and transparent process," says Scott.

A spokesman for SCE&G says they have no problem with opening the contracts to the public. SCE&G is still in the process of evaluating how much it will cost to complete and how much of an effect construction will have on their customers.

The nuclear reactors were supposed to help supply power around the state.

© 2017 WLTX-TV