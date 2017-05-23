Congaree National Park Still Unsure if a Boa Constrictor was Released There

This is not the actual boa constrictor that may have been released in the park. This is only an example. (Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - The Congaree National Park still isn't sure if a boa constrictor was released in the park, but they're continuing to monitor to see if the exotic animal is there.

The park first said Monday that a visitor claimed they saw someone else who was planning to release a boa constrictor on the boardwalk.

The witness reported said they saw the person holding a snake. The witness asked the person what they were doing with the snake, and the person replied that they were planning on releasing into the woods.

The park says at this point, it's not clear if the person actually went through with their plan.

"W e would like to emphasize that the release of a boa constrictor into the park has yet to be confirmed by park staff," the park said Tuesday. "Park law enforcement rangers are continuing their investigation into this situation."

Boa constrictors are not native to the park. The park says they have no reason to believe there's a threat to public safety.

The park told News19 that releasing a snake like a boa constrictor into an area it doesn't belong could cause harm to the ecosystem, including bringing in diseases.

