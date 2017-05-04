Considerably Cooler Temperatures Settle In The Midlands

(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia,SC (WLTX) The storms that affected South Carolina last night and early Friday morning, will be moving across the state by midday today.

In the wake of the storms, we will be dealing with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. It will be a windy day with winds from the SW at 15-20MPH, gusting at times to 30MPH. In addition, it won't be as warm as we have been accustomed to. We do expect Friday morning temperatures to hold in the low 60s and high temperatures later today to barely get into the upper 60s. Then, by overnight tonight, low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. YES, I did say upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

You'll need to get used to the considerably cooler temperatures as Saturday through Monday, high temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s. At least there will be a lot of sunshine but still a bit windy.

