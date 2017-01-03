Church Shooter Will Try to Save His Own Life

The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers at Emanuel AME will try to save his life as he represents himself during his own death penalty trial starting Wednesday. (Photo: US Federal Court)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -The white supremacist convicted of killing nine black worshippers at Emanuel AME will try to save his life as he represents himself during his own death penalty trial starting Wednesday.

“In the majority of these cases, Jodi Arias, being the most famous one out of Arizona where the defendant themself tries to represent themselves it often has disastrous consequences,” Associate Dean of the University of South Carolina Law School Colin Miller explained.

Miller says Roof will have to connect with just one juror and convince them that he deserves life in prison and not death.

Miller says convicted killer Jamie Hood in Georgia represented himself in his death penalty case and was able to convince the jury to give him life in prison.

“It was a defendant who again sort of personalized himself to the jury,” Miller said. “What we’ve seen these last few years with Dylann Roof and how we would expect him to perform, I don’t think the same result would happen here.”

Roof will not be presenting any mental health evidence or calling any witnesses.

“The prosecution has argued there are nine aggravating circumstances here and they only have to prove one for the death penalty, but they're going to look at this being a racially motivated crime, him not showing any remorse for the actions,” the law school associate dean said.

Previous Coverage: Judge Rules Dylann Roof is Competent, Can Represent Himself

The prosecution said they plan to call almost 40 people.

“If we're going to accept that we're going to have the death penalty as an option, we want the jury to be able to hear from the victims, the family members, etcetera, and giving them a voice is a huge part of the criminal justice system,” the law expert explained.

Some of the victims' relatives will testify and Roof can cross-examine them.

“It is extremely awkward and you can imagine the jurors in the box when this defendant who has killed family members or injured these victims if he is engaging in any type of rigorous cross-examination or in any way being aggressive, that could have disastrous consequences,” Miller said.

Miller said he does not think the trial will go the way Roof thinks it will.

“I think in a large sense you look at the law, you look at Dylann Roof and how he's come across, I think that this will likely be a decision of the death penalty in the case but you never know,” Miller said.

Judge Richard Gergel has ruled that Roof cannot move around the courtroom. Roof will also have to sit in the furthest seat from the center aisle.

The penalty phase is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

