Cooler Temperatures Return To The Midlands

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The strong upper level low that created the severe storms in the Midlands Wednesday is still affecting our weather.

Behind the area of low pressure, very cold and dry air is being pulled down into the deep South and Southeast. This has been clearing our skies and dragging in cooler air that has allowed our temperatures this morning to drop into the low 40s. The cold, dry air will keep our skies clear so we'll have enough sunshine to warm up to high temperatures today in the mid 60s.

It will be a cold night Friday with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. We could have widespread frost in low lying areas in the Midlands. We will have continued sunny, clear blue skies tomorrow, high temperatures will warm up into the low 70s.

