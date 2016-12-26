(Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Cooler, cloudy with a chance for drizzle today.

Christmas Day was sunny and warm. High temperatures were in the lower and middle 70s. Columbia hit a high of 75° Christmas afternoon.

A cool-air wedge will develop today, and temperatures will be cooler. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the lower to middle 50s Monday under cloudy skies.

Some drizzle will be possible Monday and Monday night, but not a lot of rain is expected.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front will pass through the Midlands late on Tuesday and it will be a little cooler on Wednesday.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday in advance of a third cold front. This will be the last rain for 2016. The rain will end with the frontal passage with skies clearing behind the front. It will be sunny, windy, and turning colder on Friday.

It will be chilly and dry for New Year's Eve, but the chance for rain will return New Year's Day.